DENVER (CBS4)– Better sidewalks and other improvements are underway in Denver thanks to a bond issue approved by voters in November 2018. The program was in action three days into the new year as crews poured new sidewalks.

The sidewalks were being poured at Dartmouth and Reed in the Bear Valley neighborhood. The sidewalks are designed to give neighbors a safer walk to transit stops, playgrounds and sports fields.

There are hundreds of miles of missing sidewalks in Denver. What the city is trying to do with the bond money is fill those gaps and complete the network.

The Elevate Denver bond will fund construction on the missing sidewalk gaps around the city to create more connections between neighborhoods.

“Not just the streets but also the sidewalks and the bike lanes and other mobility infrastructure. Right here where were standing on Dartmouth Avenue, there is a bus stop about 50 feet away but there’s no sidewalk to get there. These kinds of projects are really going to improve connectivity and give people more choices than just getting in the car and going somewhere,” said Denver City Councilman Kevin Flynn.

The bond program is expected to create more than 30 miles of new sidewalks around the city.