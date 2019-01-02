DENVER (CBS4)– A water main break disrupted traffic at a busy intersection in Denver on Wednesday morning. The break happened at Colorado Boulevard and Interstate 25.

The break happened about 5:40 a.m. Wednesday. The 8-inch main burst and flooded the intersection. Because of frigid temperatures, the water flooding the intersection quickly turned to ice.

Denver Water crews quickly turned off the water and police closed the intersection.

The break impacted six businesses in the area, including the A&W and KFC restaurants.

Main break update: Work expected to continue thru afternoon rush. SB Colo. Blvd. will likely remain closed until approx. 6 p.m. #cowx #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/MYo9iHKJLt — Denver Water (@DenverWater) January 2, 2019

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes until repairs are complete, which is estimated to be after 6 p.m. Wednesday.