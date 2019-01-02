By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – An increase in fares to ride the RTD lines took effect early Wednesday morning. The rate increases were approved by the RTD board in September 2018.

Local fares increased from $2.60 to $3, the regional fare increased from $4.50 to $5.25 and the cost to ride to Denver International Airport increased from $9 to $10.50.

Riders who are seniors, individuals with disabilities and Medicare recipients will be seeing a new discount. RTD has changed those fares to $1.50 for local, $2.60 for regional and $5.25 to DIA.

One of the biggest changes is a 70 percent discount for youth riders. That means people between 6 and 19 years old will qualify for this discount. Fares include $0.90 for local, $1.60 for regional and $3.20 for a trip to DIA.

RTD will also implement a low-income program next summer. When that program is put in place, riders who fall at or below 185 percent of the federal poverty level will qualify, and be provided a 40 percent discount. That program is expected to begin in July.

For further breakdown of the fares and other changes in 2019, visit RTD’s website.

