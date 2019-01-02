  • CBS4On Air

By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – An increase in fares to ride the RTD lines took effect early Wednesday morning. The rate increases were approved by the RTD board in September 2018.

rtd fare change 10pkg transfer frame 200 RTD Fare Increases Now In Effect

Local fares increased from $2.60 to $3, the regional fare increased from $4.50 to $5.25 and the cost to ride to Denver International Airport increased from $9 to $10.50.

Riders who are seniors, individuals with disabilities and Medicare recipients will be seeing a new discount. RTD has changed those fares to $1.50 for local, $2.60 for regional and $5.25 to DIA.

rtd fare change 10pkg transfer frame 1070 RTD Fare Increases Now In Effect

One of the biggest changes is a 70 percent discount for youth riders. That means people between 6 and 19 years old will qualify for this discount. Fares include $0.90 for local, $1.60 for regional and $3.20 for a trip to DIA.

light rail RTD Fare Increases Now In Effect

RTD will also implement a low-income program next summer. When that program is put in place, riders who fall at or below 185 percent of the federal poverty level will qualify, and be provided a 40 percent discount. That program is expected to begin in July.

For further breakdown of the fares and other changes in 2019, visit RTD’s website.

Makenzie O’Keefe joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2017. Read her bio, connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter at @makenziepokeefe or email her your story ideas.

