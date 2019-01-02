LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Bemis Library in Littleton is extending a New Year’s gift by forgiving overdue fines until the end of February in order to increase customer interaction. Starting Jan. 1, 2019, the library is initiating what it’s calling the Clean Slate Program.

They’re waiving all overdue fees on returned books and reducing fines on lost or damaged items by 50 percent. The plan is available to all Bemis Library patrons and will last until Feb. 28.

This move is similar to the plan initiated by the Denver Public Library to eliminate overdue fines indefinitely. Library officials are hoping this will encourage more people to come to the library.