By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Clear skies, light winds, and arctic air over Colorado made for another morning in the deep freeze Wednesday. Denver officially dropped to 2° which was nothing compared to the northern high country. Craig dropped as low as -28° Wednesday morning which appears to be a record for them. Brrr!

Meanwhile, the big weather story for the rest of this week is gradual warming trend under sunny skies. High temperatures in Denver on Wednesday will reach the lower 40s which is a 30 degree improvement over Tuesday. Then lower 50s on Thursday and lower 60s on Friday!

The next storm to reach the Rocky Mountain region will arrive Sunday but the bulk of the energy associated with this storm should go south into New Mexico instead of moving into Colorado. So our mountains could see light snow Sunday and Monday but we should see nothing more than an uptick in clouds on Sunday and slightly cooler temperatures.

