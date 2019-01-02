ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The home that John Denver helped design, and also inspired some of his favorite hit songs, is on the market. It could be yours for $11 million.

Owner Denis O’Donovan and his wife bought the home and have spent the past two years completely remodeling the 1970s mansion. It sits on the hills overlooking Aspen and from the porch there are views of four ski mountains, Independence Pass and Mt. Sopris.

“Felt like someone to put a lot of effort and a lot of thought into it. The layout was beautiful and made a big house feel intimate,” O’Donovan told CBS4 on the first exclusive media tour of the property Wednesday.

The current owners spent 18 months working to bring the home up to modern safety standards. Along the way, peeling back and rediscovering what made this place so special.

“I worked on this house five days a week, a lot of blood sweat and tears into it,” he added.

At 7,735 square feet, the $11 million price tag fits what you discover once inside.

They were able to salvage original unique pieces of the home including brick fireplaces, wood burning copper stoves, cabinets and even refinished Denver’s own pool table.

“A lot of the cabinetry, all of the interior in the kitchen, all the leaded glass, we repurposed,” said O’Donovan.

Much of what was taken out of the house that could not be used in the remodel was donated to local artists finding new life in a new form.

“We wanted to keep what we could of what was original.”

The home sits in a private gated community above the local airport.

This is much more than just a home. It holds the secrets and honors John Denver’s music and his legacy.

“He could pick and choose what he wanted back in the day and he chose to be here, he chose to be in the spot hanging out over the valley with that incredible view.”