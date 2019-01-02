CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Castle Rock arrested a man who is accused of impersonating a Denver Broncos player. During the investigation, several women told detectives that the same man identified himself as a Denver Broncos player to them.

On Oct. 16, 2018, a woman who lived in Castle Rock told police that she had been defrauded of a large sum of money by a man who claimed to be former Denver Broncos player Dante Sir Foster.

Police learned the man was an imposter and actually was James Otis Turner, 49, of Highlands Ranch. Turner has no affiliation with the Denver Broncos or the NFL.

Deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Turner in October 2018 in connection with an unrelated sexual assault that occurred in their jurisdiction. As a result of the investigation, several women have come forward indicating that Turner identified himself to them as a former Denver Broncos player.

Police in Castle Rock obtained an arrest warrant on Dec. 27, 2018 for Turner, with the recommendation that he be charged with theft, forgery, identity theft and criminal impersonation; all of which are felony charges.

Turner was taken into custody on Dec. 28, 2018 at the Douglas County jail and released on bond.

Anyone who may have information regarding this crime or other unreported crimes related to James Turner, aka Dante Sir Foster, is asked to contact the Castle Rock Police tip line at 720-733-3517 or by email at CrimeTips@CRgov.com.