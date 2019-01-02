  • CBS4On Air

Denise Ind, Jacob Ind, Teller County, Woodland Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A man initially sentenced to life in prison for killing his mother and stepfather received a new sentence on Wednesday. Jacob Ind was 15 years old when the crimes happened in Woodland Park in 1992.

IND SENTENCING 5PKG.transfer frame 547 Man Receives New Sentence In Trial For Murders Of Mother, Stepfather

Jacob Ind (credit: CBS)

Ind was denied his right to testify during his first trial, and instead of having a new trial, he reached a plea deal and plead guilty.

IND SENTENCING 3 Man Receives New Sentence In Trial For Murders Of Mother, Stepfather

(credit: CBS)

On Wednesday, a judge resentenced him to 60 years which includes credit for the 26 years Ind has already served.

He claims he killed his parents after years of physical and sexual abuse.

