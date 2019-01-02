COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A man initially sentenced to life in prison for killing his mother and stepfather received a new sentence on Wednesday. Jacob Ind was 15 years old when the crimes happened in Woodland Park in 1992.

Ind was denied his right to testify during his first trial, and instead of having a new trial, he reached a plea deal and plead guilty.

On Wednesday, a judge resentenced him to 60 years which includes credit for the 26 years Ind has already served.

He claims he killed his parents after years of physical and sexual abuse.