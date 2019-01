LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– One person was rushed to the hospital after a town home fire early Wednesday morning. The town home is located near Garrison Street and Jewell Avenue in Lakewood.

Firefighters with West Metro Rire Rescue rushed to the burning home. It’s believed the fire was caused by an electrical heater.

The fire was contained to a bedroom but there is smoke damage throughout the home. One person was rushed to the hospital and a total of three people have been displaced.