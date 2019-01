'This Is A Huge Change': Grocery Stores Empty 3.2 Beer ShelvesIn true New Year fashion, grocery stores across Colorado are saying out with the old and in with new. At least when it comes to getting rid of 3.2 beer and moving onto full-strength beer.

Dogs Rescued From Burning Home, Family Of 6 DisplacedTwo good Samaritans ran toward a burning home to make sure no one was inside. They ended up saving two dogs.

New Horizons Space Probe, Partly Built In Colorado, Sends Back First Image From Ultima ThuleIt began in Colorado but now a record-setting space mission 4 billion miles away has sent back a first look at an object on the edge of our solar system.

Taking A Month Off Drinking Improves Health All Year, Study FindsAnd if your New Year's resolution is to give up alcohol, you may be interested in this study.

Rocky Mountain National Park Begins Closing Restrooms As Shutdown ContinuesAs the federal government shutdown continues, Rocky Mountain National Park officials say they are closing restrooms and locking up trash bins because of public health issues.

Pot Helping Fill Denver's Pot Holes: 'Gets The Job Done'Pot is helping fix Denver's pot holes.

Happy Frigid New Year!Our coldest weather since last February will linger over the Front Range through Tuesday night. Then we'll finally climb out of the deep freeze Wednesday afternoon.

2 Arrested, Accused Of Throwing Rocks From Bridge Onto I-25A year-long investigation in Larimer County has ended with the arrest of two people, accused of throwing rocks at vehicles on Interstate 25.

Man Who Lost Wife In Christmas Eve Crash Urges People Not To Drink & DriveWhen you hear Brett Shaw talk about his wife, Sancy, it's clear you're hearing from a man who was madly in love.

Players Hate To See Coaches Fired, But At Least They're PaidEvery year, while a dozen NFL head coaches are preparing their teams for the playoffs, nearly as many coaches are called into their general manager's office and told they're fired for not being one of those dozen coaches who are preparing their teams for the playoffs.