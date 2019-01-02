  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver City Council, Denver Police, Photo Radar, Red Light Cameras

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver City Council will vote Wednesday night about whether to add more red light cameras. The proposal will add two additional red light locations and another photo radar van.

Last month, the council delayed a vote on a resolution to expand Photo Radar and Red Light Services.

DENVER RED LIGHT CAMERA 10PKG.transfer frame 1790 Denver City Council To Vote On Red Light Cameras, Photo Radar Van

(credit: CBS)

A few council members wanted Denver Police and Denver Public Works to provide more information on what intersections need photo enforcement and why before they can decide if the current fleet should expand.

DENVER RED LIGHT CAMERA 10PKG.transfer frame 680 Denver City Council To Vote On Red Light Cameras, Photo Radar Van

(credit: CBS)

Right now, the city has four red light cameras at intersections and has five photo radar vans used in various locations. One spot a radar van is often parked is along 17th Avenue near City Park.

LINK: Denver’s Photo Enforcement Program

