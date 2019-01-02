DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver City Council will vote Wednesday night about whether to add more red light cameras. The proposal will add two additional red light locations and another photo radar van.

Last month, the council delayed a vote on a resolution to expand Photo Radar and Red Light Services.

A few council members wanted Denver Police and Denver Public Works to provide more information on what intersections need photo enforcement and why before they can decide if the current fleet should expand.

Right now, the city has four red light cameras at intersections and has five photo radar vans used in various locations. One spot a radar van is often parked is along 17th Avenue near City Park.

LINK: Denver’s Photo Enforcement Program