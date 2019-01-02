DENVER (CBS4) – The families of nearly 50 members of the Colorado National Guard said “see you later” to their loved ones on Wednesday at the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum.

The troops are preparing for a year-long deployment to Afghanistan as part of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. Based at Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora, Detachment 1 is the guard’s heavy lift aviation unit operating the CH-47 Chinook helicopter.

For some members, this will be their sixth deployment overseas.

“The hardest part is probably just being away from your family. Having to do things, on a regular basis that you can’t tell your family about,” Lt. Ben Grisamore said.

The unit deployed to Iraq in 2007-2008, Afghanistan in 2010-2011, and Kuwait in 2015. Colorado Air National Guard pilot U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 David Carter was killed in action during 2011 mission.