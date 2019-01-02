ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Springs Police Officer Cem Duzel received a special visit from Santa and fellow officers on Wednesday. Duzel was shot in the head on Aug. 2, 2018 during a confrontation with suspect Karrar Noaman Al Khamassi.

A group of officers drove to Englewood from Colorado Springs to bring him some late Christmas cheer. Three patrol cars pulled up to Craig Hospital Wednesday morning, with Santa in the backseat.

Colorado Springs Police received letters for Duzel from all around the world. They took the opportunity to deliver the letters to him in person.

Craig Hospital specializes in treating spinal cord and brain injuries. Duzel has been receiving treatment there for several months.

His fellow officers told CBS4’s Tori Mason he’s doing well.

An officer told CBS4 Duzel has a few more surgeries ahead of him. The officer said his road to recovery is long, but Duzel is a fighter and they’ll be by his side every step of the way.