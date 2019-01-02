  • CBS4On Air

By Tori Mason
Filed Under:Cem Duzel, Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Police, Craig Hospital, Denver Police, El Paso County, Karrar Noaman Al Khamassi, Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, Officer-Involved Shooting

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Springs Police Officer Cem Duzel received a special visit from Santa and fellow officers on Wednesday. Duzel was shot in the head on Aug. 2, 2018 during a confrontation with suspect Karrar Noaman Al Khamassi.

officer cem duzel cspd1 Officer Cem Duzel Gets Visit From Santa, Fellow Officers During Recovery

Officer Cem Duzel (credit: Colorado Springs Police Department)

A group of officers drove to Englewood from Colorado Springs to bring him some late Christmas cheer. Three patrol cars pulled up to Craig Hospital Wednesday morning, with Santa in the backseat.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

CEM DUZEL CRAIG VISIT 12VO frame 25 Officer Cem Duzel Gets Visit From Santa, Fellow Officers During Recovery

(credit: CBS)

Colorado Springs Police received letters for Duzel from all around the world. They took the opportunity to deliver the letters to him in person.

CEM DUZEL CRAIG VISIT 12VO frame 348 Officer Cem Duzel Gets Visit From Santa, Fellow Officers During Recovery

(credit: CBS)

Craig Hospital specializes in treating spinal cord and brain injuries. Duzel has been receiving treatment there for several months.

CEM DUZEL CRAIG VISIT 12VO frame 745 Officer Cem Duzel Gets Visit From Santa, Fellow Officers During Recovery

(credit: Colorado Springs Police)

His fellow officers told CBS4’s Tori Mason he’s doing well.

CEM DUZEL CRAIG VISIT 12VO frame 490 Officer Cem Duzel Gets Visit From Santa, Fellow Officers During Recovery

(credit: CBS)

An officer told CBS4 Duzel has a few more surgeries ahead of him. The officer said his road to recovery is long, but Duzel is a fighter and they’ll be by his side every step of the way.

Tori Mason

