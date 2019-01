DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado knows beer, that’s not news. However, a financial assets website crunched the numbers to find the top 10 cities for beer drinkers.

According to SmartAsset, two Colorado cities cracked that list: Denver at number 7, and Fort Collins at number 10. Boulder missed the cutoff at number 11.

The site looked at various qualifiers such as the number of breweries, bars and price of beer.

Portland, Oregon was crowned the best city for beer drinkers.