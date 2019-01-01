  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Government Shutdown, National Parks, Rocky Mountain National Park, Tourism

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – As the federal government shutdown continues, Rocky Mountain National Park officials say they are closing restrooms and locking up trash bins because of public health issues. Services at the park in Colorado have been limited since the start of the shutdown, which began on Dec. 22.

Bear Lake Road Monday December 24 2018 RMNP Rocky Mountain National Park Begins Closing Restrooms As Shutdown Continues

Bear Lake Road in Rocky Mountain National Park on Dec. 24 (credit: Rocky Mountain National Park)

Park staff issued the following statement on their website:

“Park staff are beginning to close restroom facilities and trash receptacles at many park locations due to human waste issues, wildlife concerns and overall public health.”

So far it’s not clear what those impacts on wildlife are or exactly what the public health concerns are. CBS4 has reached out to park officials but hasn’t received a response so far.

Many roads are shut down in the park because staff that normally maintain them in the winter aren’t working.

Businesses in Estes Park on the park’s eastern edge told CBS4 last week they are concerned about the impact the shutdown will have on their sales.

Other national parks across the West are experiencing similar issues, including Yellowstone National Park, Sequoia National Park and Kings Canyon National Park.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s