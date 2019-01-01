ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – As the federal government shutdown continues, Rocky Mountain National Park officials say they are closing restrooms and locking up trash bins because of public health issues. Services at the park in Colorado have been limited since the start of the shutdown, which began on Dec. 22.

Park staff issued the following statement on their website:

“Park staff are beginning to close restroom facilities and trash receptacles at many park locations due to human waste issues, wildlife concerns and overall public health.”

So far it’s not clear what those impacts on wildlife are or exactly what the public health concerns are. CBS4 has reached out to park officials but hasn’t received a response so far.

Many roads are shut down in the park because staff that normally maintain them in the winter aren’t working.

Businesses in Estes Park on the park’s eastern edge told CBS4 last week they are concerned about the impact the shutdown will have on their sales.

Other national parks across the West are experiencing similar issues, including Yellowstone National Park, Sequoia National Park and Kings Canyon National Park.