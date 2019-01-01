Comments
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A year-long investigation in Larimer County has ended with the arrest of two people, accused of throwing rocks at vehicles on Interstate 25. There were at least seven victims.
During the first half of 2018, at least seven vehicles ended up with broken windshields or other damage. The good news, no drivers were hurt.
The damage happened while the drivers went under the Kechter Road Bridge on I-25 south of Fort Collins.
Larimer County deputies say Joshua Boddy and Kraig Lorenzen threw the rocks. They’re facing felony criminal mischief charges.
