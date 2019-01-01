  • CBS4On Air

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) – A real estate investor-turned priest has donated nearly $1 million to fund an endowed faculty position for theology at Colorado State University.

The Fort Collins Coloradan reported Monday that 77-year-old Don Willette, now retired, sold two pieces of property that he bought before he became a priest and is donating the proceeds toward the new spot.

Priest Sells Properties, Donates $1 million For Colorado State Professorship

The university says the focus of the new post will be the history and theological traditions of Christianity.

Willette said it will take about $1.5 million to fully fund the endowment. He says the rest of the money will have to come from fundraising.

Willette was active in the priesthood for 28 years. He served at various parishes along Colorado’s Front Range, including Saint John XXIII Catholic Church in Fort Collins.

