DENVER (CBS4) – The minimum wage in Colorado is up again. With the new year, workers are now getting paid $11.10 an hour at the minimum up from $10.20.

It’s part of Amendment 70 which voters passed in 2016. The minimum wage will go up one more time in 2020 to $12/hr.

RELATED: State Park Entrance Fees Increase With New Year

Wages for tipped workers also went up… to $8.08/hr.

Colorado is among 29 states with increasing minimum wages this year.