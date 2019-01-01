LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– The Littleton Fire Department officially disbanded on New Year’s Day 2019 after 128 years. Now, South Metro Fire Rescue will take over the department’s duties.

Firefighters gathered for the handing off ceremony at Fire Station 11 in Littleton on Tuesday morning. A flag ceremony officially marked the end of the Littleton Fire Department which was founded in 1890.

“It’s bittersweet for sure. We have a culture and a lifestyle we’ve been accustomed to in Littleton but it’s better, too. So we’re going to a more sustainable fire department, a bigger brotherhood and sisterhood,” said Littleton Fire Department Interim Chief Jeff Tasker.

Adding Littleton’s forces to South Metro means the department will serve more than 500,000 people. That makes it the second largest fire district in Colorado.