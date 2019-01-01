Filed Under:Littleton Fire Department, South Metro Fire Rescue

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– The Littleton Fire Department officially disbanded on New Year’s Day 2019 after 128 years. Now, South Metro Fire Rescue will take over the department’s duties.

Firefighters gathered for the handing off ceremony at Fire Station 11 in Littleton on Tuesday morning. A flag ceremony officially marked the end of the Littleton Fire Department which was founded in 1890.

LITTLETON SMF CEREMONY 12VO frame 4 Littleton Fire Department Joins Forces With South Metro Fire Rescue

(credit: CBS)

“It’s bittersweet for sure. We have a culture and a lifestyle we’ve been accustomed to in Littleton but it’s better, too. So we’re going to a more sustainable fire department, a bigger brotherhood and sisterhood,” said Littleton Fire Department Interim Chief Jeff Tasker.

LITTLETON SMF CEREMONY 12VO frame 259 Littleton Fire Department Joins Forces With South Metro Fire Rescue

(credit: CBS)

Adding Littleton’s forces to South Metro means the department will serve more than 500,000 people. That makes it the second largest fire district in Colorado.

LITTLETON SMF CEREMONY 12VO frame 750 Littleton Fire Department Joins Forces With South Metro Fire Rescue

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s