By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Our coldest weather since last February will linger over the Front Range through Tuesday night. Then we’ll finally climb out of the deep freeze Tuesday afternoon. It’s a warm up that will continue through the first weekend of the year.

DIA officially dropped to -5° Tuesday morning which is the coldest temperature in the city in 11 months. And after the bitterly cold start to the day, temperatures will really struggle to warm up. Highs will be stuck in the mid and upper teens around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.

It will also be mostly cloudy through much of New Years Day with a few flurries possible mainly in the morning along the Front Range. In the mountains we’ll continue to see occasional light snow with very little if any accumulation north of Highway 50. It’s a different story in the far southern part of the state where a Winter Story Warning continues through 5 p.m. Tuesday from Cortez and Durango east to La Veta Pass and the I-25 corridor south of Walsenburg. These areas will get at least a few more inches of accumulation.

