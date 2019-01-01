  • CBS4On Air

Hit And Run, Interstate 25, Longmont, Mead

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– State troopers are trying to track down a driver who was involved in a serious hit-and-run crash that injured a 91-year-old man. It happened on New Year’s Eve.

The crash happened on Interstate 25 just south of Highway 66 near Longmont and Mead about 8 p.m. on Monday. Investigators say the two cars were involved in a crash and the driver of a red hatchback drove away.I 25 HIT AND RUN 5VOMap frame 967 Troopers Search For Suspect Driver In Hit & Run Crash On I 25

Colorado State Patrol officers investigating the crash say there should be damage to the suspect vehicle on the passenger side.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 91-year-old man from Denver, was rushed to the hospital.

