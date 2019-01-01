COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A hospital in Colorado Springs appears to be the site of the first baby born in Colorado in 2019. Isabelle Sheets was born at UCHealth Memorial Hospital North at 12:04 a.m. on Tuesday.

The hospital said her weight was 5 pounds and 3 ounces.

Only 9 minutes later, Joaquin Ethan Vigil was born at Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge at 12:13 a.m.

He weighed in at 6 pounds and 9.3 ounces. Mother Carmella, dad Richard, grandma Cindy and sister Luzon all posed for a photo with the newborn.

Babies born on Jan. 1, 2019, will be in the graduating high school class of 2037. They will be able to vote in their first presidential election in 2040.