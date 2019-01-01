  • CBS4On Air

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – People in Evergreen braved freezing cold temperatures to take the Evergreen Lake Plunge. Everyone who jumped into the icy waters helped raise money for programs through the Evergreen Parks and Recreation Department.

434504 evergreen lake 0001 frame 655 Evergreen Lake Plunge Goes Off Without A Hitch

(credit: CBS)

434504 evergreen lake 0001 frame 1146 Evergreen Lake Plunge Goes Off Without A Hitch

(credit: CBS)

CBS4’s Alan Gionet emceed the event.

The event faced possible cancellation in December, but conditions improved and plans were back on.

434504 evergreen lake 0001 frame 2545 Evergreen Lake Plunge Goes Off Without A Hitch

(credit: CBS)

Gionet says temperatures hovered in the mid-teens, and about 200 jumpers took the plunge. The group raised $1,000 for Active 4 All, a 501c3 nonprofit organization.

434504 evergreen lake 0001 frame 3427 Evergreen Lake Plunge Goes Off Without A Hitch

CBS4’s Alan Gionet takes the Evergreen Lake Plunge. (credit: CBS)

It supports the programs of Evergreen Parks and Recreation such as INSPIRE, which helps individuals with special needs. It also provides scholarships to help financially challenged families take part in Rec District activities.

