EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – People in Evergreen braved freezing cold temperatures to take the Evergreen Lake Plunge. Everyone who jumped into the icy waters helped raise money for programs through the Evergreen Parks and Recreation Department.

CBS4’s Alan Gionet emceed the event.

The event faced possible cancellation in December, but conditions improved and plans were back on.

Gionet says temperatures hovered in the mid-teens, and about 200 jumpers took the plunge. The group raised $1,000 for Active 4 All, a 501c3 nonprofit organization.

It supports the programs of Evergreen Parks and Recreation such as INSPIRE, which helps individuals with special needs. It also provides scholarships to help financially challenged families take part in Rec District activities.