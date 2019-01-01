  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brighton, Brighton Fire Rescue, Lomand Circle

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A fire displaced a family of six in Brighton on Tuesday. Firefighters responded to the home on Lomand Circle near 160th Avenue and Havana Street at around noon.

Brighton Fire 4 Dogs Rescued From Burning Home, Family Of 6 Displaced

(credit: CBS)

Officials say no one was home at the time the fire started, however two dogs were inside and were able to escape.

Johnny Romero says he was driving between work sites when he noticed the smoke.

“As soon as I saw that, you know, just curiosity I pulled off the side of the road to see what it was.  I noticed the garage was on fire with two vehicles inside,” said Romero.

Brighton Fire 3 Dogs Rescued From Burning Home, Family Of 6 Displaced

(credit: CBS)

A neighbor was already knocking on the door when Romero joined to help.

“He said no body is answering the door. Being that there were two vehicles in the garage the first thing that comes to mind is that someone was home. Finally, we decided to bust the door open,” Romero said.

BRIGHTON FIRE PKG.transfer frame 605 Dogs Rescued From Burning Home, Family Of 6 Displaced

CBS4’s Jeff Todd interviews Johnny Romero. (credit: CBS)

Then he heard the homeowner’s voice.

Brighton Fire 1 Dogs Rescued From Burning Home, Family Of 6 Displaced

(credit: CBS)

“I took a step through the door and when I did I heard a, ‘hello, hello?’ I stepped back outside and he had a camera on the doorbell. I told him, ‘Hey your house is on fire, or your garage is on fire. And he said, ‘I know, I know.’ I said, ‘Is there anyone else inside the house?’ And he said, ‘No, no one is in the house but two dogs.’ And that’s when we went in for the dogs.”

BRIGHTON FIRE PKG.transfer frame 859 Dogs Rescued From Burning Home, Family Of 6 Displaced

(credit: Johnny Romero)

Brighton Fire says there were reports of an explosion in the garage, but investigators haven’t concluded what happened.

Romero started a Facebook Live video after rescuing the dogs and many more explosions can be heard.

The American Red Cross stepped in to help the family with lodging and comfort kits.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s