BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A fire displaced a family of six in Brighton on Tuesday. Firefighters responded to the home on Lomand Circle near 160th Avenue and Havana Street at around noon.

Officials say no one was home at the time the fire started, however two dogs were inside and were able to escape.

Johnny Romero says he was driving between work sites when he noticed the smoke.

“As soon as I saw that, you know, just curiosity I pulled off the side of the road to see what it was. I noticed the garage was on fire with two vehicles inside,” said Romero.

A neighbor was already knocking on the door when Romero joined to help.

“He said no body is answering the door. Being that there were two vehicles in the garage the first thing that comes to mind is that someone was home. Finally, we decided to bust the door open,” Romero said.

Then he heard the homeowner’s voice.

“I took a step through the door and when I did I heard a, ‘hello, hello?’ I stepped back outside and he had a camera on the doorbell. I told him, ‘Hey your house is on fire, or your garage is on fire. And he said, ‘I know, I know.’ I said, ‘Is there anyone else inside the house?’ And he said, ‘No, no one is in the house but two dogs.’ And that’s when we went in for the dogs.”

Brighton Fire says there were reports of an explosion in the garage, but investigators haven’t concluded what happened.

Crews are in overhaul pic.twitter.com/iVYlYDbxN1 — Brighton Fire Rescue (@BrightonFire) January 1, 2019

Romero started a Facebook Live video after rescuing the dogs and many more explosions can be heard.

The American Red Cross stepped in to help the family with lodging and comfort kits.