BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A fire displaced a family of six in Brighton on Tuesday. Firefighters responded to the home on Lomand Circle near 160th Avenue and Havana Street at around noon.

Officials say no one was home at the time the fire started, however two dogs were inside and were able to escape.

They say there were reports of an explosion in the garage, but investigators haven’t concluded what happened.

The American Red Cross stepped in to help the family with lodging and comfort kits.

