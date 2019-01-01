BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A fire displaced a family of six in Brighton on Tuesday. Firefighters responded to the home on Lomand Circle near 160th Avenue and Havana Street at around noon.

Officials say no one was home at the time the fire started, however two dogs were inside and were able to escape.

They say there were reports of an explosion in the garage, but investigators haven’t concluded what happened.

Crews are in overhaul pic.twitter.com/iVYlYDbxN1 — Brighton Fire Rescue (@BrightonFire) January 1, 2019

The American Red Cross stepped in to help the family with lodging and comfort kits.