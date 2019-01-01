By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4) – As temperatures dove into the single digits and the wind chill fell even lower into the negatives, a brave brigade was out in downtown Denver.

“I’ve got as much clothing as I can, I’ve got my gloves, I’ve got hot water. As long as I keep moving I stay pretty warm,” said Pong Trisrivirat while sitting on his Pedicab.

For a profession that actually creates more wind chill, Trisrivirat says cold nights are worth the extra money.

“We’ll get people from point A to Point B a lot faster than an Uber or taxi cab because the way we ride through the city — and we know the city by heart — we’re kind of like ambassadors for the city,” he said. “People, they tip us pretty hard because the work we do is physical work.”

The cold weather kept crowds inside until just seconds before the annual fireworks show along the 16th Street Mall.

Trisrivirat specially outfitted his pedicab with a windscreen for patrons. He knows the cold temperatures means he needs to work quickly.

“It’s super busy. A lot of people are going to need rides. I’ll mainly stay around the 16th Street Mall. I’ll be out here until 3 or 4 in the morning,” he said.

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.