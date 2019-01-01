  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (AP) – An advocacy group says 233 homeless people died in the seven-county Denver area in 2018, up from 231 the year before.

The Denver Post reported Monday the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless compiled the total using reports from the Denver medical examiner’s office and local groups that work with homeless people.

The coalition says 27 people died from overdoses and 23 from traumatic injuries, including shootings and suicide. Eight died from hypothermia.

The group says many of the drug overdose deaths involved opioids.

Denver police investigated several homicides of homeless people over the past year, including three people killed while camping near Interstate 25 in August.

The report covers the period from Jan. 1 to Dec. 13.

Both the 2018 and the 2017 totals were records.

