DENVER (CBS4)– It’s a “Pint for a Pint” month at Vitalant, formerly Bonfils Blood Center. Blood donations are especially important this time of year.

Donors are needed this winter because colds and cold weather prevent many donors from giving blood. During the entire month of January there is an added incentive.

People who give a pint of blood at Vitalant locations will get a voucher for a pint of beer or a soft drink at Rock Bottom Brewery or Gordon Biersch Brewery.

Bonfils Blood Center changed its name to Vitalant in September 2018. Vitalant is based in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates eight donation centers in Colorado.