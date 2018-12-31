BRONCOS UPDATEBroncos fire head coach Vance Joseph
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    11:00 AMCBS4 News Special Edition
    11:30 AMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    12:00 PMCollege Football
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Colorado Missing Mother, Colorado Murder, Kelsey Berreth, Patrick Frazee, Woodland Park, Woodland Park Police Department

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Patrick Frazee, who is accused of murdering his fiancée Kelsey Berreth, appeared in court on Monday morning for the formal filing of charges.

Frazee, 32, faces five counts, including first-degree murder charges and solicitation to commit murder in the first degree. According to court documents, Frazee is accused of working to find someone to kill Berreth between September and November and causing her death on or around Thanksgiving.

Frazee Charges EMC KUSA KRDO via city pool link frame 43307 Man Accused Of Murdering Fiancee Kelsey Berreth Appears In Court

Patrick Frazee in court on Monday (credit: CBS)

Police have not found Berreth’s body but they have said they believe she is dead.

“While we haven’t found Kelsey at this time, information has been developed that is helping to narrow down our search,” Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young said last week.

kelsey berreth 2 credit clint berreth Man Accused Of Murdering Fiancee Kelsey Berreth Appears In Court

Kelsey Berreth (credit: CBS)

Berreth was last seen was on Thanksgiving Day at Safeway when she handed over her toddler to Frazee, who is the child’s father. Berreth was reported missing Dec. 2 by her mother.

patrick frazee Man Accused Of Murdering Fiancee Kelsey Berreth Appears In Court

Patrick Frazee and Kelsey Berreth (credit: Facebook/Missing Mother – Kelsey Berreth)

Frazee was arrested at his home in Florissant on Dec. 21 and booked into the Teller County Jail. Officials said they were able to get the arrest warrant based on the interviews they conducted with Frazee.

Frazee Charges EMC KUSA KRDO via city pool link frame 48080 Man Accused Of Murdering Fiancee Kelsey Berreth Appears In Court

(credit: CBS)

RELATED: Idaho Investigators Help Find Evidence In Kelsey Berreth Case

Investigators said they recovered a number of items that make them suspicious that the crime did occur at Kelsey’s residence.

Woodland Park home berreth Man Accused Of Murdering Fiancee Kelsey Berreth Appears In Court

The Woodland Park home of Kelsey Berreth (credit: CBS)

Frazee is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 29. District Attorney Dan May said that his office will consider whether to pursue the death penalty after Frazee enters a plea in court next month.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s