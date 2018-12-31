WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Patrick Frazee, who is accused of murdering his fiancée Kelsey Berreth, appeared in court on Monday morning for the formal filing of charges.

Frazee, 32, faces five counts, including first-degree murder charges and solicitation to commit murder in the first degree. According to court documents, Frazee is accused of working to find someone to kill Berreth between September and November and causing her death on or around Thanksgiving.

Police have not found Berreth’s body but they have said they believe she is dead.

“While we haven’t found Kelsey at this time, information has been developed that is helping to narrow down our search,” Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young said last week.

Berreth was last seen was on Thanksgiving Day at Safeway when she handed over her toddler to Frazee, who is the child’s father. Berreth was reported missing Dec. 2 by her mother.

Frazee was arrested at his home in Florissant on Dec. 21 and booked into the Teller County Jail. Officials said they were able to get the arrest warrant based on the interviews they conducted with Frazee.

RELATED: Idaho Investigators Help Find Evidence In Kelsey Berreth Case

Investigators said they recovered a number of items that make them suspicious that the crime did occur at Kelsey’s residence.

Frazee is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 29. District Attorney Dan May said that his office will consider whether to pursue the death penalty after Frazee enters a plea in court next month.