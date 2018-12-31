By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4)– A frigid New Year’s Eve won’t stop people from ringing in the New Year. A storm system moving into Colorado and the Denver metro area has brought snow, while temperatures continue to drop.

The snow is expected to fall throughout much of the day on Monday. That has people out and about dressed head-to-toe in jackets, hats, scarves and gloves.

“It is freezing, I’m not used to this,” explained Larry Byrd, who is visiting from South Carolina. “When I left Charleston it was 70 degrees. Here it’s 20 and its absolutely freezing.”

For many, New Year’s Eve plans include dinner and the fireworks show in downtown Denver. The Downtown Denver Partnership organizes the New Year’s Eve fireworks show tradition along 16th Street Mall.

CBS4’s Makenzie O’Keefe asked people if the frigid weather will change their plans.

“No, not tonight,” laughed Barbara and Alan Niedz, who are visiting from New Jersey. ”But we are hoping to see the fireworks from our room actually, not down here.”

If you are going out on the town to ring in the New Year, be prepared for icy road conditions as well.

The Downtown Denver New Year’s Eve Fireworks will happen twice, the first at 9 p.m. and the finale at midnight to ring in 2019.

