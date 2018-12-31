By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The final day of the year will include snow showers, dramatically falling temperatures, and noticeably increasing wind.

The Denver and Boulder areas are under a Winter Weather Advisory through 5 p.m. Monday for 1-4 inches of snow. Slightly higher amounts are possible along the Palmer Divide in Doulgas and Elbert Counties while northern Colorado including Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley will generally see less than 2 inches. Meanwhile the foothills of Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties (between 6,000 and 9,000 feet) should see the most snow with up 7 inches including along the Highway 285 corridor above Morrison and I-70 above Genesee.



The mountains north of Highway 50 will generally see 3-6 inches of snow by Monday night. The southern mountains including the San Juans and Sangre de Cristos will see the most snow in Colorado with up to 20 inches. These areas are under a Winter Storm Warning through 5 p.m. Tuesday.



Meanwhile the snow will gradually end Monday evening along the Front Range and very little if any snow is expected by midnight. But it will be COLD. Temperatures will be in the single digits for all celebrations in the metro area tonight. Wind chills will fall far below zero especially on the Eastern Plains where a Wind Chill Advisory has been issued from 2 p.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on CBS4 This Morning weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. as well as on CBS4 News at Noon. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.