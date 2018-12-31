By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – What a way to wrap up 2018! A wallop of snow and a huge helping of COLD!

If your heading out to ring in the New Year get set to take a ride into the deep freeze! Temperatures across Colorado will be dropping into the teens and single digits tonight.

With that cold there is a bit of wind with the cold air plunge. There is a Wind Chill Advisory in place for Denver, the Front Range and most of Northeastern Colorado through Tuesday morning.

Snow amounts on Monday have been light and most of the snow over northern Colorado should be tapering off before midnight.

The current storm pattern will keep heavy snow going in the southern mountains of the state. This is where a Winter Storm Warning will remain in place through Tuesday afternoon.

By mid-week a New Year warming trend will begin and Denver should get back to the 50s by the end of the week.

