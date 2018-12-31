  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Colorado's Weather Center, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – What a way to wrap up 2018! A wallop of snow and a huge helping of COLD!

If your heading out to ring in the New Year get set to take a ride into the deep freeze! Temperatures across Colorado will be dropping into the teens and single digits tonight.

New Years Fireworks 1 Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Happy Cold New Year!

With that cold there is a bit of wind with the cold air plunge. There is a Wind Chill Advisory in place for Denver, the Front Range and most of Northeastern Colorado through Tuesday morning.

Alerts Wind Chill2 Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Happy Cold New Year!

Snow amounts on Monday have been light and most of the snow over northern Colorado should be tapering off before midnight.

Snow Totals NuTu Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Happy Cold New Year!

The current storm pattern will keep heavy snow going in the southern mountains of the state. This is where a Winter Storm Warning will remain in place through Tuesday afternoon.

Winter Storm Warning Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Happy Cold New Year!

By mid-week a New Year warming trend will begin and Denver should get back to the 50s by the end of the week.

5day Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Happy Cold New Year!

snowpack Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Happy Cold New Year!

drought monitor Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Happy Cold New Year!

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s