DENVER (CBS4) – The famous Budweiser Clydesdales saddled up for a trip to the Colorado state Capitol on Monday. Anheuser-Busch is celebrating the end of-Prohibition era beer laws in Colorado.

Starting Jan. 1, Coloradans will be able to buy full-strength beer in grocery and convenience stores in our state.

The Clydesdales have celebrated the repeal of liquor restrictions before. Back in 1933, they delivered beer to President Franklin D. Roosevelt to mark the end of Prohibition.