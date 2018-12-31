BRONCOS UPDATEBroncos fire head coach Vance Joseph
By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos have fired head coach Vance Joseph. The team made the move following a 23-9 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, which capped a 6-10 2018 season.

Broncos Head Coach Vance Joseph Out After Embattled Sophomore Season

(credit: John Elway/Twitter)

Joseph, who was hired before the start of the 2017 season, coached the Broncos for two seasons and compiled an 11-21 record. During his tenure the Broncos suffered back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since the 1971 and 1972 seasons.

Joseph’s time as head coach will be remembered for historically bad losses, including an eight game losing streak during his first season. It was the team’s longest losing streak since the Broncos joined the NFL in 1970.

GettyImages 900140004 Broncos Head Coach Vance Joseph Out After Embattled Sophomore Season

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 31: Head coach Vance Joseph of the Denver Broncos looks on before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 31, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. The Chiefs defeated the Broncos 27-24. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Joseph’s second season started with promising back-to-back wins over the Seahawks and Raiders, but the Broncos then lost four straight games and six of the next seven.

The team appeared to have turned a corner with a three game winning streak from Week 11 to Week 13, including wins over the Steelers and Chargers. Following their three game winning streak, the Broncos were still in the playoff pictures, but Denver suffered four straight losses to end the season.

gettyimages 1070863058 Broncos Head Coach Vance Joseph Out After Embattled Sophomore Season

SANTA CLARA, CA – DECEMBER 09: Head coach Vance Joseph of the Denver Broncos talks to the line judge during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Those four losses included defeats to the 49ers, who had just two victories prior to beating the Broncos, and to the Raiders, who had just three wins prior to beating the Broncos.

Joseph’s firing is the latest turnover for head coaches in Denver. The Broncos will enter the 2019 season with their 4th head coach in six seasons. The team parted ways with John Fox following the 2014 season. Gary Kubiak took over for two seasons, but stepped down following the 2016 season.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

  1. Tom Labine says:
    December 31, 2018 at 9:05 am

    Now you can leave McDaniels alone…. Elway needs to go now!!!

