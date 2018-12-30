By Melissa Garcia

DENVER (CBS4) – As police increase enforcement efforts, the Regional Transportation District is making its own push to keep drunk drivers off the roads on New Years Eve. All RTD light rail and bus lines will operate free of charge Monday night and all day Tuesday.

The free rides start on New Year’s Eve at 7 p.m. and go through Tuesday at 2:59 a.m. In advance of the holiday celebration, some people made plans to use the light rail.

“It saves a lot of people from the hassle of being stuck in traffic,” said Sehkai Lial, a Colorado native visiting home from college in California.

While Sekhai and his girlfriend had yet to decide exactly what they would do on New Year’s Eve, they already knew how they were going to get there and get home.

“Definitely going to take the light rail downtown since it’s free, and then we’ll figure out something to do from there,” Sekhai told CBS4’s Melissa Garcia.

Other transit users also appreciated the free holiday service.

“I think that’s great,” said Justin Lee, a Littleton resident. “It keeps the people who are maybe motivated to drive home when they’re under the influence off the streets. And it gives a good incentive for people to ride the public transportation.”

“It’s pretty thoughtful for everyone,” said Antione Martin, an Aurora resident. “It’s New Year’s. Everyone wants to have a good time. So just get out and have fun, but be safe.”

Denver B-cycle was also offering an alternative to driving on New Year’s Eve in order to avoid traffic and parking hassles. The bike sharing company will be free to riders all day for 30-minute rides. Bicyclists should ride responsibly, as they can still be arrested for bicycling under the influence.

Light rail service downtown will stop from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. New Year’s Eve as fireworks light up the Denver sky.

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.