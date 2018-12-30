By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for a huge swing in the temperatures across Colorado, in particular, along and east of Interstate 25, where many will be near 50 degrees by this afternoon. The warmth is out ahead of a powerful arctic front moving toward the state. It will arrive tonight.

Ahead of the front clouds will increase today and the winds will pick up. We’ll see snow showers developing in the northern and northwest mountains by sunset tonight. Then snow showers will develop statewide by sunrise tomorrow.

For those heading to the final Broncos game of the season it will be turning cloudy and windy but the temperatures will be decent for this time of year. We anticipate 40s for most of the game.

As far as snow totals this should not be a big storm for us but enough to shovel is likely for many. The bulk of the snow is expected to fall in southern Colorado where there are already winter weather alerts in effect.

In addition to the snow we are expecting some bitter cold air with temperatures falling to dangerous levels for those that will be outside. Most of the state will be at or below zero by sunrise on New Year’s Day. Please protect pets and plan ahead for taking care of any livestock.

