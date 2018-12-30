COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are helping a Great Horned Owl rehabilitate. An officer rescued the animal on Friday.

Officers say a man brought the owl into the Southeast Region Office in Colorado Springs, but officers aren’t exactly sure what’s wrong with him yet.

Watch @COParksWildlife officer Phil Gurule assess this Great Horned Owl and hear the owl snap its bill loudly as a threat response to the stressful situation. But Gurule is no threat. He's going to send the owl to the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center in Pueblo for rehab. pic.twitter.com/uWJXxX7lBR — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) December 28, 2018

“We do see that one eye is slightly more dialated than the other which could be a sign of head injury possible. We’ll get him to a rehab facility and see if we can’t get him up and going around in rehab so we can get him back out to the wild,” the officer said in a video posted on Twitter.

The owl will be sent to the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center in Pueblo to recover.