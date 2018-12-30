Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are helping a Great Horned Owl rehabilitate. An officer rescued the animal on Friday.
Officers say a man brought the owl into the Southeast Region Office in Colorado Springs, but officers aren’t exactly sure what’s wrong with him yet.
“We do see that one eye is slightly more dialated than the other which could be a sign of head injury possible. We’ll get him to a rehab facility and see if we can’t get him up and going around in rehab so we can get him back out to the wild,” the officer said in a video posted on Twitter.
The owl will be sent to the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center in Pueblo to recover.