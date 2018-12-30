AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say a woman died after she crashed into an RTD bus Sunday morning. Officers responded to 33rd Avenue and Oakland Street at around 6:45 a.m.

Investigators say the woman was driving east into oncoming, westbound traffic when she crashed into a bus head-on. The woman was reportedly driving a truck and was the only person inside.

Two people on the bus were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The woman’s name has not been released.

Investigators are determining why the woman was driving in the wrong direction.