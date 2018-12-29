WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — A man accused by police of causing a fatal head-on accident late Friday afternoon has been jailed on DUI and Vehicular Homicide charges.

Juan Ignacio Duran, 29, was arrested at the scene of the collision near Westminster Boulevard and 112th Avenue.

The other driver, presently unidentified, was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center and passed away there.

A press release from the Westminster Police Department stated dispatchers were notified at 5 p.m. Friday of an erratic driver in the parking lot of the Westminster Promenade Shopping Center at Church Ranch Road and Westminster Boulevard.

Witnesses described to 911 dispatchers a vehicle that drove over a curb, hit several bushes, and nearly side-swiped another car.

Several officers responded, WPD stated. One of those officers saw Duran’s vehicle travelling northbound in the southbound lanes of Westminster Boulevard at high speed. The crash occurred soon after.

Duran is charged with DUI, Vehicular Homicide-DUI, and Vehicular Homicide-Reckless Driving Resulting In Death.

An online search of Colorado public records found no other traffic or criminal infractions in Duran’s history.