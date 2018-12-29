By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – The many charities which serve Colorado’s homeless are coming together to make sure they are protected from the dangerous cold temperatures. Petar Von Frakus has been homeless for the last five years. He says it’s vital to get out of the cold.

“Don’t get out here because if you don’t know what you’re doing out here, you will freeze.”

Unfortunately for him, shelters aren’t an option.

“I’ve got PTSD from being in the military so I can’t go inside. There’s too many people around me. You get weirded out, so I’m just going to find a place to hunker down.”

But for others, he warns that even a short amount of time spent in the dangerous cold can cause permanent damage.

“A lot of us have problems with our fingers now because they’re numb, and we can’t feel anything. That’s because we gotten frost bite at one time. It might have been minor frost bite, but you still got it.”

The cold can be dangerous during the day as well, so Catholic Charities has made warming centers available in Fort Collins.

Bridge House in Boulder is accepting clients on Saturday night starting at 6 p.m. In Denver, the St Francis Center and Denver Rescue Mission can open during the day as well.

