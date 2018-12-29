SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A United States Post Office in Summit County will be renamed in honor of a Flight for Life pilot. Patrick Mahany died when the helicopter he was piloting crashed in 2015.

The aircraft had a mechanical failure while lifting off from the St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco. Two flight nurses on board survived.

President Donald Trump signed a law to rename the post office in Frisco after Mahany on Sunday.

The bill was first introduced in Congress last September by current Gov.-elect Jared Polis.