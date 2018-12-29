  • CBS4On Air

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A United States Post Office in Summit County will be renamed in honor of a Flight for Life pilot. Patrick Mahany died when the helicopter he was piloting crashed in 2015.

mahany President Signs Bill To Rename Post Office After Fallen Flight For Life Pilot

Patrick Mahany (credit: CBS)

The aircraft had a mechanical failure while lifting off from the St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco. Two flight nurses on board survived.

162 President Signs Bill To Rename Post Office After Fallen Flight For Life Pilot

(credit: CBS)

President Donald Trump signed a law to rename the post office in Frisco after Mahany on Sunday.

helicopter rescue medal 10pkg transfer frame 468 President Signs Bill To Rename Post Office After Fallen Flight For Life Pilot

Patrick Mahany (credit: Mahany family)

The bill was first introduced in Congress last September by current Gov.-elect Jared Polis.

