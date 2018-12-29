DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of Coloradans are anxiously waiting to celebrate the New Year with a 17-year-old tradition in downtown Denver. Crews were preparing for the festivities on Friday.

Hundreds of fireworks will light the downtown skyline and all along the 16th Street Mall. The fireworks will launch from two separate buildings — one of them being the top of the Sheraton Hotel, the other is undisclosed.

Pyrotechnicians with Western Enterprises set up more than 6,500 fireworks on Friday. They say the tradition should be something everyone can enjoy.

“When you think about it, you have four shows. There are two shows here, and two shows there, it is great,” said Jim Burnett, spokesman for Western Enterprises.

There will be two show times: 9 p.m. and the stroke of midnight.

There are other ways Coloradans can enjoy the festivities including a Noon Year’s Eve at Children’s Museum of Denver.

It will be below freezing for much of the day and night, so families should plan accordingly.