fireworks, New Year's Eve, New Year's Eve Fireworks

DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of Coloradans are anxiously waiting to celebrate the New Year with a 17-year-old tradition in downtown Denver. Crews were preparing for the festivities on Friday.

NYE FIREWORKS PREPS 5VO.transfer frame 0 New Years Eve Fireworks Displays Ready For 17th Year Of Celebrations

(credit: CBS)

Hundreds of fireworks will light the downtown skyline and all along the 16th Street Mall. The fireworks will launch from two separate buildings — one of them being the top of the Sheraton Hotel, the other is undisclosed.

NYE FIREWORKS PREPS 5VO.transfer frame 900 New Years Eve Fireworks Displays Ready For 17th Year Of Celebrations

(credit: CBS)

Pyrotechnicians with Western Enterprises set up more than 6,500 fireworks on Friday. They say the tradition should be something everyone can enjoy.

NYE FIREWORKS PREPS 5VO.transfer frame 360 New Years Eve Fireworks Displays Ready For 17th Year Of Celebrations

(credit: CBS)

“When you think about it, you have four shows. There are two shows here, and two shows there, it is great,” said Jim Burnett, spokesman for Western Enterprises.

There will be two show times: 9 p.m. and the stroke of midnight.

NYE FIREWORKS PREPS 5VO.transfer frame 510 New Years Eve Fireworks Displays Ready For 17th Year Of Celebrations

(credit: CBS)

There are other ways Coloradans can enjoy the festivities including a Noon Year’s Eve at Children’s Museum of Denver.

RELATED: Bring In The New Year With A Bang In Denver

It will be below freezing for much of the day and night, so families should plan accordingly.

