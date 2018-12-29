PARKER, Colo. (AP) — A south suburban Denver preschool is closing after the state refused to renew its license. The Colorado Office of Early Childhood says the Merryhill Preschool in Parker was put on probation for a series of violations including uncovered electrical outlets, staples accessible to toddlers and staff members without the required background checks.

The license renewal was denied because continued violations including a finding of child abuse. A staff member scrubbed marker from two children’s faces with an abrasive sponge in May, causing injuries and chemical burns. The parents of the children filed a lawsuit against the school. School officials said the teacher was fired.

School officials say they must close by Jan. 4. About half of their students have been relocated to other Merryhill schools in the suburban Denver area.

