By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – After a bone-chilling Saturday morning where the Denver low temperature dropped to 5 degrees above zero, Saturday should be warming up with lots of sunshine.

In fact, state-wide slightly drier and warmer are will be taking over for the last Saturday of 2018! Temperatures will be in the 30s across the lower elevations with teens and 20s in the mountains.

Sunday should be warmer over the eastern plains. But, for the mountains and west another shot of moisture will be moving in for a few snow showers in the high country developing on Sunday morning and increasing during the day.

This ahead of a final cold snow maker for 2018 on Monday. This storm system will bring a chance of snow for Denver and most areas of the state. Along with this New Year’s Eve Day blast temperatures will be plummeting below freezing to ring in the New Year.

If your going out on New Year’s Eve in Denver count on a few left over flurries and bitter cold temps in the single digits by midnight.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.