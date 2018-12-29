Community Mourns Teenagers Killed In Monument Crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – High school counselors in Colorado Springs are reaching out to students who knew two teenagers who died Thursday in a crash.

CBS4 has learned the driver was 17-year-old Kaden Currier, and his female passenger was 17-year-old Avory Kvale. Both students attended Discover Canyon Campus High School in Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the two were in a white Acura traveling west on Highway 105 on the east side of Interstate 25 near Monument.

They say the car crossed into the eastbound lanes and hit a semi tractor trailer.

A GoFundMe page was set up by a family friend to benefit the Currier family and funeral expenses.