DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s propane supply is increasing just days after Gov. John Hickenlooper issued a disaster declaration easing transportation restrictions so propane could be trucked in. The declaration was meant to avert a widespread shortage.

More than 33,00 homeowners use propane to keep warm. During the past three weeks, some in-state suppliers had production problems and sought propane from out of state.

The governor’s declaration relaxes restrictions on how many hours propane truck drivers can work.