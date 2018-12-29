Filed Under:John Hickenlooper, Propane Shortage, Propane Supply

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s propane supply is increasing just days after Gov. John Hickenlooper issued a disaster declaration easing transportation restrictions so propane could be trucked in. The declaration was meant to avert a widespread shortage.

propane 1 Propane Supply Increasing Days After Disaster Declaration

(credit: CBS)

More than 33,00 homeowners use propane to keep warm. During the past three weeks, some in-state suppliers had production problems and sought propane from out of state.

The governor’s declaration relaxes restrictions on how many hours propane truck drivers can work.

