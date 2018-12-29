CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Some Colorado National Guard troops said goodbye to their friends and families on Friday as they prepare for deployment. The soldiers are part of a cybersecurity team which will help support Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

This group will focus on network security and cyber defense. They will first head to Meade, Maryland to join the rest of their team.

“Ultimately, the CPT174 will help to enable commanders and leaders to seize, retain and exploit freedom of action in both the land and cyberspace domains, while simultaneously denying and degrading the adversary’s use of the same,” National Guard officials said in a news release.

The soldiers also come from North Dakota, South Dakota and Utah. They will be deployed for a year.