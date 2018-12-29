  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado National Guard, Cybersecurity, National Guard

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Some Colorado National Guard troops said goodbye to their friends and families on Friday as they prepare for deployment. The soldiers are part of a cybersecurity team which will help support Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

CYBER PROTECTION DEPLOYMENT 6VO.transfer frame 248 Colorado National Guard Troops Deploy For Cybersecurity Mission

(credit: CBS)

This group will focus on network security and cyber defense. They will first head to Meade, Maryland to join the rest of their team.

CYBER PROTECTION DEPLOYMENT 6VO.transfer frame 273 Colorado National Guard Troops Deploy For Cybersecurity Mission

(credit: CBS)

“Ultimately, the CPT174 will help to enable commanders and leaders to seize, retain and exploit freedom of action in both the land and cyberspace domains, while simultaneously denying and degrading the adversary’s use of the same,” National Guard officials said in a news release.

CYBER PROTECTION DEPLOYMENT 6VO.transfer frame 906 Colorado National Guard Troops Deploy For Cybersecurity Mission

(credit: CBS)

The soldiers also come from North Dakota, South Dakota and Utah. They will be deployed for a year.

