By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4) – Mark, Charles and Brandon Van Loucks are just visiting Civic Center Park in downtown Denver.

“But can you just imagine living out here during the depths of Colorado winter?” asked Mark.

Mark and his two sons are participating in one of their favorite family traditions; giving gifts to the homeless in Denver. Mark describes their modus operandi, or mode of operating, as: Find some people, run out, give them the bag, run back and keep driving.

They’ve been doing it every holiday season since Brandon and Charles were little. The trio buys warm clothing with their own money, wraps the gifts and hands them out downtown.

Mark was the impetus for the event.

“He’s always been a generous guy trying to instill that in us, and it just turned into a family tradition,” Brandon said.

This year they are giving out gloves, hats and socks to keep people warm. They don’t have enough for everyone, but they do what they can, and they have a message for anyone reading this from the warmth of their own home.

“If each viewer would help one person down here it could make a hell of a difference,” Mark said.

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.