ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) – The Denver Broncos placed rookie rushing sensation Phillip Lindsay on injured reserve Friday along with wide receiver Andre Holmes (ankle).

The signed outside linebacker Aaron Wallace and cornerback Horace Richardson to take their places on the 53-man roster.

Neither newcomer is expected to suit up on Sunday when the Broncos (6-9) face the Los Angeles Chargers (11-4).

“Probably not,” coach Vance Joseph said after the team’s third consecutive indoor practice Friday. “They’re flying in and getting physicals today. It was more about future contracts than it was for Sunday.”

Lindsay was scheduled for surgery Friday and is expected to spend six weeks in a cast and six in a split. He’ll miss the Pro Bowl next month after becoming the first undrafted offensive player in NFL history to earn a Pro Bowl selection.

His absence makes eight offensive players who started multiple games for the Broncos this season who won’t be in uniform Sunday.

Lindsay injured his right wrist Monday night in Oakland shortly after becoming the third undrafted running back in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards his rookie season.

