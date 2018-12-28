By Kelly Werthmann

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — In a small corner of Harvest Christian Community Church in Wheat Ridge is a grand collection of special creations.

It’s called “Miracle Street Gallery” and it features art made by people you may not expect – like those who are homeless, aging out of foster care or disabled.

“I think art really opens up possibilities for people,” Rick Roberts, Executive Director of Legacy Grace Community Development Corporation, said.

Roberts said he came up with the idea for the gallery as a place to create opportunity, especially for those who may be down on their luck.

“[Miracle Street Gallery] is just a place where people can come and share a space with others who maybe have had some struggles and need to have some encouragement,” he said.

Complete with supplies, Miracle Street Gallery is also a place where artists like Maurae Gab can freely create.

“I don’t have a place to work. I can’t afford an apartment. I rent a room,” she told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann. “For me to be able to come here and have a place to work, that’s fantastic. It’s very meditative for me. I’m not thinking about bills.”

At no cost, artists can display their work on the final Friday of every month. Artists set their own price and, if they make a sale, keep 85% of the profit (the other 15% helps keep the gallery going).

“I was told when you sell your first piece, you’re and official artist,” Alexander Parra said.

Parra has featured his work at Miracle Street for more than a year and says the small gallery has made a big difference in his life.

“When I sold my first piece it brought me great joy,” he said with a smile.

The greatest joy, he said, is having a place of belonging and creating community connections.

“It’s not just regular business,” he said. “This cultivates intimacy with people in the community and in families and that’s priceless.

Miracle Street Gallery will feature Murae Gab’s colorful work during the Final Friday event on January 25th. It’s located at 7125 W. 44th Avenue, Unit B in Wheat Ridge. There are many ways for artists or even volunteers to get involved – including donating art supplies or teaching an art class. For more information, call 303-815-4914 or visit http://www.LGCDC.org.

Kelly Werthmann joined the CBS4 team as the morning reporter in 2012. After serving as weekend morning anchor, Kelly is now Covering Colorado First for CBS4 News at 10. Connect with Kelly on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @KellyCBS4.